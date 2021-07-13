$845,000 in ARPA funds to be used for wastewater plant

Chase City approved plans to spend $845,000 of the allocated $1.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds Monday night. The Town will be using the funds to address several upgrades, installations, and other improvements to its water and wastewater treatment plant (WWTP).
First, the Town will complete the electronic installation of the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) computer upgrade with additional equipment necessary for the WWTP. This upgrade will cost $84,456, and is estimated to be completed within 90 to 120 days.
Second, the Town will be upgrading all digital water meters at a cost of approximately $273,000. Forbes explained that this upgrade will allow the Town to read the meters from the Town Office. This will significantly cut down on the man-hours required to currently check water meters every month.
This upgrade also allows individuals to check their meter from a phone app; the app will also alert them to any water leaks. Forbes hopes that this ease of access will also cut down of the amount of missing water issues that Chase City has seen over the years. Leaks should be detected far earlier with the upgraded system.
Forbes also factored in a slip line liner replacement for the sewer line from Grove Avenue to the ballpark. This replacement clocks in at a cost of $109,222. The new liner will prevent infiltration of the sewer line and will fill in all the cracks and holes. AM Liner East, Inc. has estimated that this replacement will take approximately 6 days to complete.
The Town also plans to use the ARPA funds to purchase two new portable pumps, of which the Town is in dire need. One pump will be for the WWTP and the other will be moved around to the pump stations for emergencies such as the power going out this past week.
Forbes is also looking into the possibility of purchasing a new street sweeper and vacuum truck. The plan leaves a remainder of a little less than $300,000 going forward to address any other issues with the water and sewer systems and the stormwater drains.
Forbes has also recently met with Davenport & Associates—the county’s financial advisors—to discuss the purchase of the Wells Fargo building.
In other news, the Council has approved an amendment to the Town Code to allow businesses to place displays outside of their buildings on the sidewalk. The Code specifies that a business may only display at max 3 items that are to be abutted to the property with approximately 3 feet of space between the curb and the item to allow for sidewalk space; sidewalks cannot be obstructed.
If businesses want to display tables and chairs, they must first obtain a special permit from the Town Manager. A special permit must also first be obtained by anyone planning to conduct a public meeting or similar which will result in a congregation on the sidewalk.
Previously, the Town did not allow any businesses to place displays outside on the sidewalk.
The Chase City Volunteer Fire Department highlighted that Firefighters DiLeo and Abell have now completed their Firefighter 1 live burn. This put them one step closer to completing the course.
The CCVFD would also like to thank MJ Colgate of Colgate square for the donation of a gently-used refrigerator. The fridge stays filled with water and Gatorade for volunteers to stay hydrated especially during this summer.
Council members Whitaker and Bohannon both encourage Chase City’s citizens to come out and support town events such as Party at the Pavilion and Airport Fly-Ins. A lot of work and effort go into the planning of each event the town holds, and the council would love to see more citizens show up for a fun time.
Regarding Fly-Ins at the Chase City Municipal Airport, Whitaker stated, “Come out and join us and eat some breakfast. We’re not going to charge a dime for it.”
The next Fly-In is slated for July 24 with breakfast beginning at 8:30a.m. The next Party at the Pavilion will be August 14 featuring Wooly & the Wingnutz and Gilbert Baskerville.
Mayor Fahringer closed the meeting with the following statement, “Many things in town are headed in the right direction. As individuals, I want to encourage all of us to do our part—to the best of our ability—to beautify and support the things that we touch.
Also, I encourage individuals to seek our worthy groups to be a part of so that we can accomplish more together than we could do alone.
I want to recognize groups and tell them that their efforts are not going unnoticed. All that you do and all that you are is the backbone of our community. So all those town employees—the volunteers and first responders of Chase City—thank you for your tireless and sacrificial effort to make Chase City a safer and better place to live.
If anyone is interested in learning how you can volunteer and make a difference in our town, I encourage you to reach out to us at Town Hall. We will happily get you connected to a volunteer organization or civic organization who can’t wait to meet you.”