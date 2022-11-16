The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office is investigating a homicide in Lunenburg County.
At approximately 9 p.m. Friday (Nov. 11, 2022), the Lunenburg County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a shallow grave discovered in the 200 block of Seay Way in Lunenburg County. Human remains were recovered from the grave and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination, autopsy and positive identification. Based on evidence collected at the scene and the condition of the body, the death is being investigated as a homicide.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time with the assistance of the Lunenburg County Sheriff's Office and Kenbridge Police Department.
Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or by dialing #77 or emailing us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov; or call 911 to reach the Lunenburg County Sheriff's Office.