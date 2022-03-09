Governor Youngkin issues Letter to Budget Conferees

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today sent the following letter to the General Assembly Budget conferees, Delegate Barry D. Knight and Senator Janet D. Howell, outlining his final budget priorities that will help address priorities that are beneficial for all Virginians.
“As you begin your conference deliberations, I urge you to consider the unprecedented financial position of the Commonwealth and the unique opportunity that this creates for all of us to accomplish many important goals at the same time. The opportunity to address so many of our shared priorities, including significant tax relief, in this timeframe is extraordinary and we will be able to do so while not only maintaining, but also strengthening the Commonwealth’s triple A credit rating through sustainable structural balance and a fortress balance sheet,” wrote Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Governor Youngkin’s priorities include:
Reducing the tax burden on Virginians by doubling Virginia’s standard deduction to $9,000 for single filers and $18,000 for joint filers.
One-time rebate of $300 for individuals and $600 for families.
Excluding a portion of veteran retirement income from state income taxes.
Increase State funding to aid localities with police departments.
Ensure disabled Virginians have access to the care they need, by fully funding an additional 1,200 developmental disability waiver slots.
Repeal temporary COVID-19 workplace restrictions will help Virginia stay open for businesses and make our economy stronger.
Creating academic opportunities by providing $150 million for lab schools.
Protecting the safety of our students, faculty, and staff by supporting emergency funding for campus security at Virginia’s HBCUs.
Supporting the Virginia Talent Opportunity Partnership and Innovative Internship Fund.
Supporting the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program.
Below is an excerpt from the letter:
“It is critical that we do our part to reduce the tax burden on our citizens, particularly at a time when present receipts continue to be as robust as they are. Many Virginians are struggling in the face of a rising cost of living and Virginia needs to maintain a competitive tax code to effectively compete with our competitor states. Doubling Virginia’s standard deduction to $9,000 and $18,000 for single and joint filers, respectively, as proposed by the House will help lower income tax burdens and raise take-home pay for working Virginians. Furthermore, with increasing prices on basic necessities, I ask that you fully repeal the regressive tax on groceries and essential personal hygiene products, eliminating both the state and local portions of the tax, while adopted the House’s approach to secure funding for education.
“I think we can agree that when the State Treasury collects substantially more than it needs, the right thing to do is to return surplus tax revenues back to taxpayers. Last fiscal year, the Commonwealth collected $2.6 billion more than expected, so I ask you to approve a one-time rebate of $300 for individuals and $600 for families proposed in the House budget.
“An important responsibility of our government is to support the veterans that sacrificed to preserve and protect the liberties Virginians have fought and died for. For the veterans who are retired, excluding a portion of their retirement income from state income taxes as the House proposed will help Virginia’s veterans achieve a secure, stable retirement and encourage them to remain in Virginia and contribute to our economy.
“Our government is also tasked with the responsibility to protect and defend the rights and security of its citizens. Virginians in small, under-resourced localities often lack the funding necessary to ensure their police and public safety professionals need to keep their communities safe. The Senate’s proposal to increase funding for the State Aid to Localities with Police Departments, or 599 programs, to $19.1 million in FY 2023 and $27.9 million in FY 2024 is a bipartisan, commonsense measure to reaffirm our Commonwealth’s commitment to public safety for all Virginians.
“Our Commonwealth has a further commitment to ensure dibbled Virginians have access to the care they need. To end this, I encourage the House and Senate to incorporate the provisions of the budget as introduced to fully fund an additional 1,200 developmental disability waiver slots.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, it is time to fully reopen Virginia’s economy and start preparing for the next unexpected emergency. Businesses are desperate to hire staff and recover their losses seen during the damaging economy shutdown in mid-2020. Enacting the Senate’s amendment to repeal temporary COVID-19 workplace restrictions will help Virginia stay open for businesses and make our economy stronger. To further support our economy, I hope the House and Senate can reach agreement on the Virginia Taken Opportunity Partnership and Innovative Internship Fund as part of our workforce plan.
“A robust public education that prepares young Virginians for increasingly diver job opportunities is also critical to ensuring our Commonwealth is prepared for the economy of the future. Creating alternatives to a traditional educational curriculum through Gabe schools is an initiative worthy of bipartisan support, and I ask that the Senate match the House in devoting $150 million in FY 2023 to the creation of lab schools.
“Another issue that has become painfully clear in recent days is the threat of racially-motivated violence. Earlier this week, many historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the nation were unfortunately the targets of bomb threats. Protecting the safety of our students, faculty and staff at these institutions of higher learning is of paramount importance, and to that end, I ask you to support emergency funding for campus security at Virginia’s HBCUs.
“Lastly, ensuring Virginia has sites prepared for business development is key to making our Commonwealth competitive for business investment and relocation. The Virginia Business Ready Sites Program is integral to this effort and requires the commensurate financial support, which I am confident you all will provide.
“Once again, I want to thank the both of you for your leadership and the rest of the General Assembly and their supporting staff members for the incredible work that has been done to deliver your proposed budgets. I look forward to a successful conclusion of a process that will deliver an outcome that will have an extraordinary impact on the Commonwealth of Virginia and its citizens.”