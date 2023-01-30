School Psychologists Advocacy Action day in Richmond

A mixed group of 20 current Virginia School Psychologists and College of William & Mary School Psychology graduate program students attended the Advocacy Action Day in Richmond, VA in support of the Virginia Academy of School Psychologists (www.vaspweb.org).
The purpose of the Advocacy Action Day was to raise awareness of the critical shortage in the numbers of licensed School Psychologists across the Commonwealth of Virginia, and to advocate to Virginia legislators to support legislation that helps to recruit and retain licensed School Psychologists who work in Virginia’s public schools and support the diverse needs of students in Grades Pre-K through 12.
Two local licensed School Psychologists, Mrs. Crystal Walsh and Dr. Sharon Lyles, were able to briefly meet with Mecklenburg County, VA legislators, Senator Frank Ruff and Delegate Tommy Wright, Jr. (see picture), while the General Assembly was in session in January 2023 in Richmond, VA.
WHO ARE LICENSED SCHOOL PSYCHOLOGISTS: School psychologists are highly trained educational professionals who provide direct support and interventions to students; consult with teachers, families, and other school-employed mental health professionals (i.e., school counselors, school social workers) to improve support strategies; work with school administrators to improve school-wide practices and policies; and collaborate with community providers to coordinate needed services. www.nasponline.org
SCHOOL PSYCHOLOGISTS HELP STUDENTS THRIVE: School psychologists are uniquely qualified members of school teams that support students’ ability to learn and teachers’ ability to teach. They apply expertise in mental health, learning, and behavior to help children and youth succeed academically, socially, behaviorally, and emotionally. School psychologists’ partner with families, teachers, school administrators, and other professionals to create safe, healthy, and supportive learning environments that strengthen connections between home, school, and the community. https://www.nasponline.org/about-school-psychology/who-are-school-psychologists
About NASP: The National Association of School Psychologists (NASP) represents 25,000 school psychologists throughout the United States and abroad. NASP empowers school psychologists to promote the learning, behavior, and mental health of all children and youth. Learn more: www.nasponline.org