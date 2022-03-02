Russia began a large-scale invasion into its neighboring sovereign state, Ukraine on February 24. This article will explain the history that led up to this invasion, and what is currently happening to inform the public and potentially ease fears over what this could mean for Americans.
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin began deploying the country’s military towards its border with Ukraine and Crimea in March & April of 2021 under the guise of executing “military exercises.”
Crimea was previously invaded by Russia in 2014 during the Revolution of Dignity (a.k.a. 2014 Ukrainian revolution). After the Revolution of Dignity, Putin annexed Crimea declaring it a Russian republic. However, the United Nations and Ukraine continue to consider Crimea an occupied Ukrainian territory.
In August 2021, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy visited the White House and President Biden authorized $60 million in security assistance for Ukraine due to the military pressure from Russia.
Zelenskyy has previously expressed interest in joining NATO, but has been refused due to not yet meeting several requirements. At the meeting in August, Biden insisted that the country still hasn’t met the conditions to join the Alliance.
Putin vehemently opposes Ukraine joining NATO and claims that if it happened he would consider it an aggressive action and a threat to Russia’s borders. In fact, in December 2021 Putin issued a set of security ultimatums that included demanding NATO to permanently bar Ukraine from joining the Alliance. Concurrently, troops that he had previously withdrawn in June were sent back to the Russia-Ukrainian border.
Russian officials continuously denied that Russia had any plan to invade Ukraine in January and through February 23. However, around 190,000 Russian troops had reportedly gathered at the Russian-Ukrainian border by February 20.
On February 24, President Putin announced that Russia would be executing a “special military operation in Donbas, the south-eastern portion of Ukraine. Just minutes later missiles began hitting locations in Ukraine, including its capital Kyiv. The Ukrainian Border Service also reported that its border posts with Russia had been attacked.
Two hours after the initial attacks, Russian troops entered Ukraine, and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy cut all ties with Russia and enacted martial law.
Following this attack, President Biden announced that the United States would enact sanctions freezing Russia’s largest bank from the U.S. financial system. Sanctions were also imposed on four other banks, including Russia’s second largest bank, freezing all of their U.S. assets.
Russian troops reached Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Friday, February 25. The Ukrainian government urged its citizens to make and use Molotov cocktails as a defensive measure.
Ukraine then launched an attack on the Russian Millerovo Air Base and reportedly destroyed two Russian Air Force planes as well as igniting fires on the base.
NATO forces were sent to Eastern Europe to bolster fellow NATO countries concerned by Russia’s recent aggressive streak. Biden assured that these forces will not be fighting in Ukraine as Ukraine does not hold NATO membership.
Heavy fighting was reported south of Kyiv on February 26. At around 3:00 UTC (22:00 EST, February 25) approximately 50 explosions were reported in a 30 minute span around the Kyiv. It was speculated that the attack may have been an attempt to shut off the capital city’s electricity.
President Biden approved sending another $350 million worth of weapons to aid Ukraine. The weapons sent included anti-armor, small arms, body armor, and various munitions.
To date the U.S., the European Union, Canada, Belgium, Germany, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Croatia, Portugal, Greece, Romania, Italy, Spain, Israel, Ireland, and Turkey have sent aid in the form of weapons, financial assistance, and medical supplies among several other donations to Ukraine. Even Switzerland is imposing sanctions to freeze Russian oligarchs’ money, ending its 500 year run of military neutrality.
A Ukrainian natural gas pipeline was blown up by Russian attack February 27. On the same day, an oil terminal 30 miles southwest of the capital Kyiv was hit by Russian rockets and ignited.
Over 2,000 Russian citizens were arrested by police in anti-war protests across 48 of the country’s cities. As of Sunday night, a total of over 5,500 Russian citizens have been detained for protesting the invasion.
Turkey’s president declared that the straits that provide entrance to the Black Sea with be shut down and will not allow warships of “belligerent countries” to pass.
Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy signed an application the European Union membership on Monday, February 28. However, immediate entry into the Union will not happen.
Several United Nations’ Ambassadors backed a proposal Monday demanding Russia cease attacks on Ukraine. The U.N. General Assembly held an emergency session in which all U.N. members were able sign up to voice their thoughts on the conflict. One hundred and ten ambassadors signed up, but only some were able to speak Monday. Speeches will be continued Tuesday.
China—a Russian ally—did not directly address the conflict, but stated that all countries’ sovereignty and internationally recognized borders need be respected. Their ambassador called for fostering an atmosphere to allow talks between Russia and Ukraine rather than aggravating existing tensions.
Australia’s ambassador chided Russian allies stating that a “good friend” would speak up when one commits an illegal act. The U.N. General Assembly is expected to vote later this week on a resolution.
Biden has stated several times that he has no plans to send U.S. troops to Ukraine so as not to provoke Putin’s retaliation. American’s can rest assured that our forces are not being used to fight in this conflict, but are being stationed in Europe in case Putin turns to attack a NATO ally.
However, America will likely see some adverse effects caused by the invasion. Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of sunflower oil. As disruptions in production continue, prices of alternatives such as soybean oil will likely rise as a result. Ukraine is also a large producer of corn, and since South America had a poor corn harvest this year due to a drought in Brazil—the world’s third largest producer of the crop—prices could be driven up. Additionally, both Russia and Ukraine are large exporters of wheat. While America does not import much wheat from either country, global demand for the crop could drive prices up and result in prices rising in local markets.
Similarly, America’s gas prices may continue to rise if Putin decides to retaliate against the sanctions imposed by limiting trade or raising prices of oil. While America does not directly import oil from Russia, European countries do. In fact almost 40% of the European Union’s natural gas comes from Russia. If Putin retaliates or pipelines in Russia and Ukraine are damaged as a result of the ongoing conflict, Europe’s gas prices may climb. And since oil prices are set by the global market, local prices would also rise.
Global banks are also preparing for the possibility of cyber attacks from Russia. Russia has launched cyberattacks as recently as Wednesday, February 23 on Ukraine. While this possibility is far less likely, citizens may rest easier knowing that the U.S. government is bolstering its cyberspace security measures in case of attack.
Reported March 1, a 40 mile long armored convoy marches forward towards Ukraine’s capital Kyiv but has been the advance has been slowed by Ukrainian resistance. Russian war crimes were also reported Tuesday, as missiles hit an opera house and concert hall in Ukraine’s second largest city Kharkiv. At least 10 people were killed and another 35 injured in this attack.
A Russian air strike hit the main TV tower in Kyiv and other broadcast facilities knocking out some of the state’s broadcasting.
Russia’s government has not confirmed deaths of their soldiers, but Ukrainian officials stated that approximately 3,500 Russian soldiers have been injured or killed. The Ukrainian State Emergency Service shared Tuesday that at least 136 civilians have been killed including 13 children, and another 400 have been injured. Ukraine has not released an official statement numbering its military casualties, but at least 110+ military deaths have been confirmed.
Several American news stations have conducted polls regarding the public’s opinion on our country’s involvement in the Russian invasion.
AP-NORC’s poll suggests that overall, Americans who are paying close attention to the conflict would prefer the U.S. play a minor role in the conflict. Those who are paying little to no attention to the conflict would rather the U.S. entirely abstain from involvement.
When CBS asked its viewership if the U.S. should stay out of the conflict, support Ukraine, or support Russia around 54% of responses supported the U.S. staying out; 43% would rather support Ukraine, and merely 3% would rather support Russia.
Virginia’s Governor Youngkin released a statement Monday calling for, “decisive action in support of Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion.” Governor Youngkin called for an immediate review of the state’s contracts with and procurement of Russian goods and services paid for by Virginia tax dollars. Additionally, he called on the cities of Norfolk and Roanoke to end their sister city partnerships with Russian cities.
“Today, we are acting to show our solidarity with the Ukrainian people as they defend their country. And while these are important steps, it is incumbent upon President Biden to take a stronger, more decisive leadership position to end this war,” Youngkin stated.