Man arrested in Clarksville woman's murder

South Boston Police Department say that a man wanted for the murder of Clarksville native Mahalia Townes, 26, was arrested in North Carolina last Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Aug. 24, the Halifax County 911 Center dispatched SBPD to the Super 8 Motel located at 1040 Bill Tuck Highway in South Boston. Police found an unresponsive Townes on the floor of a first level room around 5 p.m. with what appeared to be assault wounds.
An arrest warrant for second degree murder was issued for Michael Anthony Small, 31, of Buffalo Junction on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
On Wednesday, Sept. 1, just after 5:30 p.m., Small was taken into custody in Durham, NC.
South Boston Police released a statement on social media Wednesday evening saying that Small had turned himself in to the U.S. Marshall Task Force without any incident. He is currently being held at a North Carolina Detention Center.
Police are currently looking for a Honda Accord that Small used to leave the hotel on Aug. 24. The vehicle is a 2009 model and is blue in color. The plates are Virginia issued with the number UEU7309.
If you have any information about the death of Mahalia Townes or the location of the missing vehicle please contact the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-7203 or the Halifax County Crimeline at 434-476-8445.