Carter Bank & Trust’s Chase City Branch Has Reopened

The branch resumed normal operations on August 18.
CHASE CITY – After an unexpected, lengthy closure, Carter Bank & Trust has reopened its Chase City branch.
The branch welcomed back customers on Friday, August 18 and appreciates their patience, while it was closed.
For information about the branch or Carter Bank & Trust, customers are encouraged to call 833.ASK.CBAT or visit www.CBTCares.com.
