Longtime County leader passes at 78

Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman and longtime community servant Glanzy Spain, Jr. passed at his residence in Chase City on Monday, December 5 at the age of 78.
Spain was born March 30, 1944 in Farmville, VA to the late Glanzy Moore, Sr. and Ernestine Williams Spain. He attended Thyne Elementary and the Historic Thyne Institute, and was a 1962 graduate of West End High School in Skipwith, VA.
He earned his Associate Degree from Southside Virginia Community College in 1979. He joined Bluestone Baptist Church in 1954, and was ordained as a Deacon in 1973. He served many capacities to include youth and adult Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Youth President, Adult President and Treasurer, and as a Trustee. Mr. Spain was a US Air Force veteran. He retired from Burlington Industries in Clarksville, VA.
Spain had been serving as a member of the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors since 1995, longtime chairman of the Personnel Committee and Vice Chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee. He spent many years serving on the Social Services Board, Tri County Community Action Agency Board, President of the West End High School Alumni Committee, lifelong member of the NAACP, former Chairman of the Southside Planning Commission.
“It was a pleasure and an honor to work with Mr. Spain over the past 27 years. He always looked out for, not only his constituents, but for everyone in the county. He treated public service as a way of life and he will be greatly missed,” said Wayne Carter, County Administrator.
Spain is survived by his wife, Jean Spain, one daughter, Glynnis Michelle of California, two sons, Antoine and Corey Paige both of Richmond, four sisters, Edith S. Jones (Timothy) of Richmond, Melba S. Fowlkes of Chase City, Ernestine F. Watkins (Lee) of Durham, N.C., and Yvette S. Neal (Mac) of Kenbridge, two brothers, Dennis C. Spain (Janice) of Virginia Beach, and Walter L. Spain (Camille) of Richmond, and a number of other loving relatives and caring friends.
A funeral was held Sunday, December 11, at 1 p.m. at Bluestone Baptist Church, Skipwith. The graveside service was held in the Spain family cemetery in Chase City. Public viewing for family and friends was Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Giles-Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Chase City.
Spain’s family asks that floral contributions be made to the Historically Black Schools of Mecklenburg County, PO Box 263, Chase City, VA 23924.