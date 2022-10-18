Local businesses affected by shooting; no one harmed

Chase City Police responded to a 911 call of shots fired on October 8 at approximately 11:22p.m. around the Estes Building. Upon arrival, the police discovered that a victim’s truck had been shot. The Chase City Produce Stand and Subway. Thankfully, no one was harmed in this incident.
A private event was being held in the Estes Center at the time. After investigation, police believe that the suspect, Angel D. Arroyobarreto of Chase City, was not involved in any way with the aforementioned event. They believe that some kind of altercation took place that resulted in the shooting.
Witnesses described the suspect, and he was later apprehended and charged with several criminal charges. Those charges are shooting into a public place, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony, maliciously shoot into an occupied building, and reckless handling of a firearm.
Arroyobarreto has been transported to the Meherrin River Regional Jail with no bond. He is awaiting a preliminary court appearance.