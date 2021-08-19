New Psychiatrist Joins VCU Health CMH Behavioral Health Services in South Hill

With the recent moratorium on new admissions in Virginia’s psychiatric hospitals due to staffing shortages, the need for mental health treatment is now more important than ever. While outpatient services won’t directly relieve this burden, it can help patients seeking care prevent those emergent situations that require inpatient hospitalization.
Enter Alvin Scott Parker, IV, MD, the new psychiatrist at VCU Health CMH Behavioral Health Services, located at 140 East Ferrell Street, in South Hill. Dr. Parker joins Dr. Anees in an already busy practice that just opened in March with dozens of patients scheduled for him to treat. Dr. Anees will continue to see children, adolescents and adults, while Dr. Parker will focus on adults only.
Dr. Parker earned his medical degree from American University of Integrated Sciences in St. Michael, Barbados, where he graduated with honors. He completed a psychiatry residency at East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina. He is a member of the American Psychiatric Association.
“I am fascinated by how the mind works,” explained Dr. Parker. “I love studying the brain and how it functions. If I can make practical applications and help improve lives, then we’ll be much better off.”
Dr. Parker takes a holistic approach to patient care and customizes his treatment plans to his patients’ individual needs.
“I treat the individual more than the problem,” he said. “Mental health issues stem from lots of things: stressors, interpersonal relationships, finance, marriage, employment, genetics. If I can help someone identify who or what is contributing to the problem, we can make it better.”
Southside Virginia and northern North Carolina have a reputation for being underserved and there is a great demand for mental health care. Dr. Parker hopes to help everyone out by making a difference in each life he touches.
A resident of Raleigh, North Carolina, he enjoys spending time outdoors with his wife, children and pet Australian Shepherd. He has a daughter at East Carolina University and a son starting the sixth grade. He likes working out, hiking and playing chess.
To make an appointment at VCU Health CMH Behavioral Health Services, call (434) 584-5400.