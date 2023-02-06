Women and heart attacks: When to call 911

Subtler symptoms can signal a heart attack for women who often are unaware of their health emergency.
They may, instead, attribute symptoms of nausea, dizziness, lightheadedness and fatigue to the flu or other conditions rather than a heart attack.
Making sure women are aware of the range of heart attack symptoms can save their lives so they or a loved one can call 911 right away.
“Heart disease is the number one killer of women,” notes Sentara cardiologist Habib Bassil, MD. “In fact, one in three deaths in women is due to heart disease.”
What is a heart attack? Your heart needs oxygenated blood carried by coronary arteries to be healthy. Heart attacks occur when blood flow to the heart is significantly restricted or cut off completely.
This can occur when fat, cholesterol, and other substances called plaque build up and block arteries that feed blood to the heart. When an artery is narrowed by more than 70 percent, muscle pain or cramps may occur when tissue needs more oxygen than it’s receiving, according to the American Heart Association.
Heart attacks can also happen when plaque within a heart artery breaks off, forms a blood clot and block blood flow to coronary (heart) arteries.
“When someone suffers a heart attack, the heart muscle that was deprived of oxygenated blood is damaged, and in some cases, the muscle tissue can die,” Dr. Bassil explains. “It can take several weeks for your heart to heal. Other parts of the heart often compensate for the damaged areas, but your heart can still be weakened overall.”
What’s different in heart attack symptoms in men and women?
Common heart attack symptoms for men and women include:
- Cold sweats, nausea or lightheadedness
- Chest pain or pressure
- Arm, back jaw or neck pain
- Shortness of breath
Women are more likely than men to suffer a heart attack while experiencing more easily dismissed symptoms, including:
- Dizziness
- Extreme fatigue
- Extreme shortness of breath
- Feeling anxious, cold and clammy
- Heartburn
- Nausea and vomiting
- Pain in the back, shoulder blade or jaw
When should I call 911?
Call 911 if you experience any of the symptoms above, especially in combination. Also, get help immediately if symptoms wax and wane or pain worsens.
Do not drive to the hospital or have a loved one drive you. Besides treating you on the spot, an ambulance crew can communicate with the emergency care team so it is prepared to step in.
“We would rather you err on the side of caution if you’re unsure,” Dr. Bassil reassures. “As we say for a stroke, ‘time is brain cells.’ For a heart attack, ‘time is heart muscle.’”
If you think you’re having a heart attack, take four baby aspirins while you wait for the ambulance, Dr. Bassil stresses. Chewing the pills gets them into your system faster than swallowing.
