Board delays uniform implementation for another year

MECKLENBURG, VA—While Governor Youngkin’s recently enacted Executive Order was the hottest topic of debate at January’s regular School Board meeting, the issue of uniforms for the new schools came in as a close second.
Superintendent Paul Nichols put forth that there is an expectation at the state level that when a school division is considering a uniform policy, there be at least a year of engaging the public’s input prior to enacting the policy.
The Board approved a motion to, “begin investigation into requiring school uniforms as outlined in the VA Department of Educations uniform guidelines,” which recommend implementing a 1 or 2 year planing and input period prior to any implementation.
On behalf of the Instruction Committee, Wanda Bailey shared, “reinstating AP curriculum in our secondary schools is something that [we] would like to see happen. But before that could happen, we need funding to train teachers to start at earlier grade levels so that as children are progressed through the curriculum they are ready for AP. It is a budgetary concern of the Instruction Committee that we go ahead and give the green light for AP to continue mainly so that we can budget AP training.”
The Board voted to adopt the Program of Studies as presented recommended by the Instruction Committee.
Superintendent Nichols shared that the Board has received the security grant again this year. In the past, the funds have been used on upgrades for the elementary schools. This year, Nichols recommends using the funds to upgrade the Main Office building as well as—most importantly—radios.
As mentioned at the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors meeting, MCPS’s bus fleets are using very old radios that don’t work in a large amount of the county. The Board of Supervisors will be adding to the grant, so that MCPS will be able to put new radios in each bus to make communication exponentially easier.
Board member Ricky Allgood inquired, “Are there any plans being made to put any types of metal detectors in any of the buildings?”
Nichols responded that metal detectors—such as the ones put in the entrance of buildings—have not been an area of concern as they, “are not powerful enough to pick up some of the smaller items,” such as vape pens and other vaping mechanisms. He also added that those type of metal detectors tend to cause a hold up where they are implemented.
During public comment, Sherard Perry brought another security concern before the Board. “I truly believe a clear backpack policy would be something that you guys would want to consider or think about. It’s prevention…If kids have clear backpacks, it’s easy for teachers to walk past and glance into their bags…You don’t have to make a scene calling them out of the classroom and making them search the backpacks and all that when you can just glance and see it.”
He continues, “think about the safety of the kids and students, it’s something small that might save a life one day.”
Another concerned parent, Josh Spence, criticized MCPS’ recent decision to turn off comments on their Facebook page. He stated, “That gives me the impression that the School Board doesn’t really want to hear what the people of the county have to say about their decisions which directly affect our children.”
Spence continued to point out, “I noticed the comments were turned off right about the same time it was announced on the same Facebook page that students need to continue wearing masks despite the new Governor’s executive order to allow parents to choose. It may be just a coincidence but it looks a lot like censorship to me.”