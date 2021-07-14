Sheriff’s Office warns against potent heroin strain

According to a release on Friday, July 9, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office has received information regarding a potent batch of suspected heroin in the county.
The warning comes after authorities responded to two overdoses on Friday, one of which resulted in a fatality.
Heroin is an opioid drug consumed through injection, snorting, sniffing, or smoking. It is typically made with morphine but may often be laced with synthetic opioids such as Fentanyl; making the substance stronger and deadlier.
Major Ezell with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office says, “We want to bring light to this situation and hope that it helps save a life.”
Most law enforcement officials are equipped with NARCAN; a medicine that can rapidly restore normal breathing to someone who’s breathing has slowed or stopped because of an opioid overdose.
If you or someone you know is addicted to opioids or any other drug, or if he/she is on a path to addiction, please reach out to the Mecklenburg Behavioral Health Center located at 523 Madison Street in Boydton.