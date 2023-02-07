Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative Hires Chief Operating Officer

Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative (MEC) and its affiliate, EMPOWER Broadband, continue to grow in size and in the services it offers to Southside Virginia. With that growth comes the need to add to their capable and knowledgeable staff and management team. Accordingly, MEC is pleased to announce the addition of Casey Logan as its Chief Operating Officer effective May 1, 2023.
Logan has experience in managing and operating a rural electric cooperative as well as building a new fiber-to-the-home network. He comes to MEC from Prince George Electric Cooperative (PGEC) in Waverly, Va., where he served on the management team for eight years, acting as that cooperative’s CEO for the last four. He also led PGEC’s fiber broadband affiliate, RuralBand.
John C. Lee, Jr., MEC president and CEO, remarked, “Nothing better positions MEC and EMPOWER to be impactful here in Southside Virginia than hiring highly capable people, with vision, to help manage our organizations. Casey Logan will help continue to maintain our tradition of great service as we focus on delivering reliable and affordable energy and broadband to our region. Logan’s experience will be pivotal in the establishment of our regional fiber network.
“In working with Casey on the Old Dominion Electric Cooperative Board, the Virginia Maryland and Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives, and the Virginia Maryland and Delaware Association of Broadband Cooperatives, I’ve seen his work and leadership firsthand, and his hiring makes two very solid organizations even stronger. His work in those entities has been exemplary,” Lee further stated. “And he is a consummate professional -- personable, hardworking and simply down to earth. Casey exemplifies all the best characteristics of the MEC family.”
Logan’s well-rounded resume includes work for a plastics manufacturer, residential and commercial power quality engineer, renewable energy manager, a licensed professional engineer, and work on numerous industry and community boards. He has experience in serving large industrial loads, managing the construction and financial facets of significantly large utility infrastructure projects as well as having acquired significant state and federal broadband funding.
On a personal note, Logan is a South Carolina native and University of South Carolina electrical engineering graduate who enjoys spending time with his wife and two boys and is an avid outdoorsman. Please join MEC and EMPOWER in welcoming Casey Logan to our team and to the community.