MECKLENBURG, VA- Board approved the supplemental appropriation of $14,950 to the Sheriff’s Vehicle Replacement to cover the cost of damages to Sheriff vehicles. The Sheriff’s Office also received two Local Law Enforcement Block Grants totaling $4,832. The Board approved a supplemental appropriation in this amount to the Sheriff’s police supplies.
The Mecklenburg County Public Library has received an additional $8,269 in state aid. The Board approved a supplemental appropriation in this amount to the library materials.
On a recommendation by the Budget & Finance Committee, the Board approved taking the additional individual Personal Property Tax (PPT) and setting it aside for new Elementary School Construction for the FY22.
Wayne Carter mentioned that the County will be taking over operations for two Rescue Squads within the next 18 months, and as such will need new personnel for various departments as well as possible cuts in State funding and an increase in required local funding for education.
After some discussion, Tom Tanner put forth a motion that the Board actually split the surplus PPT revenue from this FY22 between the Elementary School Construction and the Rescue Squad Preparation Fund. The Board voted unanimously to adopt this motion.
The Economic Development Committee approved the lowest bid received for the Lakeside Commerce Park Water and Sewer Improvements project. The lowest bid came from Smiley’s Construction for $724,894.77.
They also approved contracts for the following services from Dewberry:
Resident Inspection Services—Lakeside Commerce Park
Resident Inspection Services—Boyd’s Corner
Construction Administration—Lakeside Commerce Park
Construction Administration—Boyd’s Corner
The Board of Supervisors approved business presented by the Economic Development Committee.
The Property Committee recommended a proposal by Baxter Bailey on expanding the parking lot for the Goode Bank Building. Bailey—after meeting with staff looking at the site—presented the Committee with three different proposed additions each with its own budget. Each proposal would require opening the lot onto Jones Street and has issues with storm water runoff and high cost per space.
The Committee unanimously agreed on an option that will allow for an expansion of approximately 10,000-12,000 square feet in a 2-story building, and which will cost an estimated $4,250,00, to be paid out of the Capital Outlay Fund.
Supes approved this recommendation.
The Landfill Committee voted unanimously to accept a bid by Smiley’s Construction for the Trading Post Convenience Center for a total of $737,400. The Supes approved this recommendation.
Staff recommends that the Palmer Springs and the Bracey areas be the next two sites for Convenience Centers. The center will be opening in March.
Tina Morgan approached the Board with a huge opportunity: hosting the Mr. Crappie Tournament qualifier at Buggs Island Lake.
The Mr. Crappie Tournament Nationals are always held in Branson, Missouri in October of every year. Tina states that, “We have an opportunity to host one of only two qualifiers. The first qualifier is going to be held at Lake Natchitoches.” She shared that this high-level crappie tournament comes with an equally impressive title as the “Richest Tournament in the Nation.”
Mr. Crappie, the host, has a huge social media following on both Facebook and Youtube. A livestream of last year’s qualifiers reached 65,000 live viewers.
“We’re expecting 65 teams to fish the qualifier, which means lodging in Clarksville is going to be filled up. This is a week-long event so we’ve got practice days built into it that lead up to a two-day tournament May 13 and 14. These folks will be here for the whole week shopping, dining, all that,” Morgan shared. She continued, “To my knowledge, this is the first time that we’ve been looked at in over 10 years by a crappie tournament of this level.”
Current progress on the new school complex includes MEP, fire suppression, low voltage, etc ongoing throughout; installation of permanent fixtures has begun; metal roofing is nearing completion; elevators are being installed; terrazzo floors have started; ceiling grid and floor polishing are ongoing; front curtain wall is nearing completion; fuel station construction is underway; construction of canopies is ongoing.
The substantial completion date remains August 1, 2022.
Upcoming dates include complete soffit framing in auditorium on February 17, complete front curtain wall on February 24, complete terrazzo in MS Dining Hall on March 4, and begin polished concrete in MS classrooms March 15. Construction budget is at $109,451,010. Owner Direct Purchase is ongoing; they are currently working on purchase orders for Auditorium Seating, Bleachers, Casework, and Gym Flooring.
The Education Committee will discuss setting up a limited tour of the school building at their next meeting. Uniform talk is ongoing, but Workforce Development Program students will still be required to wear appropriate clothing while out in the community.