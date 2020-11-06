Bob Good: 'The voters have proven that a bright red conservative can win'

Dr. Cameron Webb, the political newcomer from Spotsylvania County and democratic candidate for Virginia's 5th congressional district, called Republican challenger Bob Good last night to concede the congressional race.
Virginia's 5th congressional district covers a narrow swath of land in the center of the commonwealth that spans all the way from Danville-Pittsylvania County to the outskirts of Washington, D.C.'s suburbs and runs through the heart of reliably-blue Charlottesville.
The district is so oddly shaped, it actually served as one of the primary indicia for Virginia's Amendment 1 question on yesterday's ballot, which passed and will see a redrawing of congressional district lines.
"I look forward to working to earn the support of all the citizens in the 5th District, and validating the trust placed in me by the hundreds of thousands of voters who cast their votes in this all-important election," Good said.
Good secured a more than seven-point win over Webb in the end, tallying 209,703 votes worth 53.6 percent.
As has been the case with nearly every district and county in the nation, the unprecedented absentee vote has been dominated by Democratic voters, while Republicans showed up to in-person voting precincts in droves on Election Day.
Webb won over 58 percent of the absentee vote. In fact, over 70 percent of Webb's votes were submitted by mail.
For Good, however, this victory to replace Rep. Denver Riggleman (R), who failed to receive the Republican party's nomination after serving just two years, is about humbly proving the rhetoric wrong.
“The political elite said that a true conservative couldn’t win here, that this district was turning blue, that this race was a toss-up, but the voters have proven that a bright red conservative can win by standing on principle, despite being vastly outspent from outside the district," Good said.
"Tonight is a victory for the conservative values that founded and sustain this nation, for biblical principles, the sanctity of life, religious liberty, free-market capitalism and the importance of faith and family," he continued.
Good has also notably supported President Donald Trump, saying his policies have delivered a growing, vibrant economy and that "we must ensure that our representatives back his agenda."
“Tonight, we’ve said that America is still a great nation," Good said. "I have been elected to hold the line for the idea that government exists for the people and that our rights come from our Creator. To God be the glory."
Good thanked Webb last night for a hard-fought campaign and thanked him for acknowledging Good's win with his concession.
"Congratulations to Bob Good on his victory," National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer said early this morning from Washington. "Bob Good is a true conservative leader who will uphold Virginians’ values and never cave to the radical left. Bob will always fight against socialism and for freedom. I am proud to welcome Bob Good to Congress.”
Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson added, "Republicans put Virginia on the map last night...We made Virginia a battleground once again. The fight for Virginia is not over."