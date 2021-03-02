Lakeside restaurant closes after 24-year run

Clarksville was saddened by the closure of The Lamplighter Restaurant and Candlelight Lounge on February 28. Opened in 1997, the family-owned restaurant came to be known for great service and appetizing food. Clarksville residents will surely miss their staple artichoke and crab dips. Owner of three years, Chad Barbour, posted a video explaining this decision on The Lamplighter’s Facebook Page.
As explanation, Chad stated, “I’m sure many of you have heard already, but we were not able to negotiate the purchase of the property over the last few months. Unfortunately, The Lamplighter will be having its last day—at least under my ownership—this Sunday (February 28).” Barbour also shared that he feels sorry for the restaurant’s employees, the Town of Clarksville, and all of the loyal patrons that have been to the restaurant time and again in the last three years under his ownership. Barbour praised his staff and employees for all of the work they have done during his time with the restaurant to revive the establishment. The Lamplighter staff has truly poured their heart and soul into the community.
Barbour let patrons know that he has not been privy to any future plans for the property or restaurant. Rumors were shared by several online that it will be reopening in April under new management, a new name, and with a completely new menu and look.
Certainly, COVID-19 hit the establishment hard. On a separate post, Barbour said that both of his restaurants—The Lamplighter and The Pointe in Littleton, NC—“went into survival mode doing takeout as we were shut down completely.” Barbour was helped some by the Cares Act, and was able to keep employees on and paid during a disastrous time. Barbour also thanked all of the patrons that had come by this year, as they had helped support the restaurant through the pandemic.
Tina Morgan and Sheila Cuykendall have shared that anyone who purchased a gift card voucher for The Lamplighter that has not been redeemed can and will be refunded. Questions and concerns regarding a refund of your gift voucher should be directed to the Clarksville Lake Country Chamber or emailed to tina.morgan@mecklenburgva.com.