Chase City Chamber 2022 Calendar of Events

65th Annual Vol. Firefighter Convention
Pavilion
April 9~11a.m. (Activities throughout the day)
Chase City Easter egg hunt
Pavilion
April 16~11a.m.
Healthy Kids Day (YMCA)
Pavilion
April 30~ Time TBA
Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament
Mecklenburg Country Club
May 6th~ Time TBA
Airport Fly-In
Chase City Airport
May-October~8:30a.m.
Pickin’ at the Pavilion
May-October
1st & 3rd Fridays
Chamber of Commerce Unity Luncheon
Mecklenburg Country Club
May 24~Noon
Annual BBQ Dinner
Fire Department Training Grounds
June 9~ 5:30-7:30p.m.
South Central Bike Fest
Fire Department Training Grounds
June 9-11
Chamber Bingo
Rescue Squad Bingo Hall
July 1~ Doors open 6p.m.
100 Mile Yard Sale
Pavilion
July 2~7a.m. until
Party @ the Pavilion Second Saturdays
Pavilion
July 9, August 13, & September 10
National Night Out
Pavilion
August 2~ Time TBA
South Central Fair
October 11-15
Halloween Block Party
Pavilion
October 31~6-8p.m.
Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet
Mecklenburg Country Club
November 3~ Time TBA
Chase City Christmas Parade
December 4~ 6p.m.