Chase City Chamber 2022 Calendar of Events

65th Annual Vol. Firefighter Convention

Pavilion

April 9~11a.m. (Activities throughout the day)

Chase City Easter egg hunt

Pavilion

April 16~11a.m.

Healthy Kids Day (YMCA)

Pavilion

April 30~ Time TBA

Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament

Mecklenburg Country Club

May 6th~ Time TBA

Airport Fly-In

Chase City Airport

May-October~8:30a.m.

Pickin’ at the Pavilion

May-October

1st & 3rd Fridays

Chamber of Commerce Unity Luncheon

Mecklenburg Country Club

May 24~Noon

Annual BBQ Dinner

Fire Department Training Grounds

June 9~ 5:30-7:30p.m.

South Central Bike Fest

Fire Department Training Grounds

June 9-11

Chamber Bingo

Rescue Squad Bingo Hall

July 1~ Doors open 6p.m.

100 Mile Yard Sale

Pavilion

July 2~7a.m. until

Party @ the Pavilion Second Saturdays

Pavilion

July 9, August 13, & September 10

National Night Out

Pavilion

August 2~ Time TBA

South Central Fair

October 11-15

Halloween Block Party

Pavilion

October 31~6-8p.m.

Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet

Mecklenburg Country Club

November 3~ Time TBA

Chase City Christmas Parade

December 4~ 6p.m.