Clarksville Chamber 2022 Calendar of Events

Lake Country Cruisers Cruise-Ins

First Saturdays starting in April through October.

April 2~ 5-8p.m.

Clarksville’s 16th Annual Wine Festival

General Admission

April 9~12-5p.m.

Lake Life Summer Series Live

Starting June First Saturdays starting in May through October (Sept-Sunday)

May 6 & 7

Big Lake Flea Market

Applications online at clarksvilleva.com.

May 7

Memorial Day Observance

Mecklenburg Co.

May 31

July 4th Parade in Clarksville

Downtown

July 4~11a.m.

45th Annual Virginia Lake Festival

Vendor Applications online

July 15 & 16

Harvest Days Festival

October 1

Trick or Treat the Street of Clarksville

October 31

Veterans Day Observance

Mecklenburg County Veterans Memorial Monument in Clarksville

November 11~ 11a.m.

Christmas Holiday Open House

November 20

Grand Illumination Tree lighting

Downtown Clarksville

November 30th~ 6p.m.

Clarksville’s Annual Christmas Parade

December 2~ 6:30p.m.