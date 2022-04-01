Clarksville Chamber 2022 Calendar of Events

Lake Country Cruisers Cruise-Ins
First Saturdays starting in April through October.
April 2~ 5-8p.m.
Clarksville’s 16th Annual Wine Festival
General Admission
April 9~12-5p.m.
Lake Life Summer Series Live
Starting June First Saturdays starting in May through October (Sept-Sunday)
May 6 & 7
Big Lake Flea Market
Applications online at clarksvilleva.com.
May 7
Memorial Day Observance
Mecklenburg Co.
May 31
July 4th Parade in Clarksville
Downtown
July 4~11a.m.
45th Annual Virginia Lake Festival
Vendor Applications online
July 15 & 16
Harvest Days Festival
October 1
Trick or Treat the Street of Clarksville
October 31
Veterans Day Observance
Mecklenburg County Veterans Memorial Monument in Clarksville
November 11~ 11a.m.
Christmas Holiday Open House
November 20
Grand Illumination Tree lighting
Downtown Clarksville
November 30th~ 6p.m.
Clarksville’s Annual Christmas Parade
December 2~ 6:30p.m.