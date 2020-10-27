Clarksville votes against Halloween plans

After careful deliberation, the Clarksville Town Council voted 3-2 against holding their Annual Trick or Treat on the Street event. The decision obviously was not an easy one, but was made with the best interest of the town in mind.
Council member, Tammy Mulchi shared her thoughts and why she personally voted against the event. She began, “As a member of Town Council, my first priority is to make sure that I look at this as a legal matter for the town and the chamber…We live in a country now, unfortunately, where somebody can go to Hardee’s and choose to buy a hot cup of coffee and if it spills on them they can sue Hardee’s and win. If you bring people in here and somebody gets sick, they can bring a suit against the town and/or the chamber and we may be held liable.” As the Town of Clarksville put it in the statement they released, “If one child were to contract the COVID-19 virus, it would be one too many.”
Mulchi did comment that, “I think I might could have supported another way, like a drive-thru…I may could have supported something like that, but this being on the street in a crowd I didn’t think was good for the town or the chamber.” Certainly, continuing with the normal event, it would have been near impossible to monitor social distancing and other such guidelines. The Town agreed that it would be best to err on the side of safety for everyone at this time.
The Town of Clarksville did release a set of guidelines after talk of citizens hosting their own traditional Trick-or-Treat events come up online. The Town has issued an 8:00p.m. curfew for October 31 and is urging anyone that makes the decision to conduct Halloween based activities to follow CDC guidelines. Further safety guidelines can be found on page 3 of this week’s News Progress or on the Town of Clarksville’s Facebook page and website.
The Town of Clarksville looks forward to being able to host safe and fun family activities during this time.