Board votes 6-3 to relocate Confederate monument

In September, the Board of Supervisors decided to hold a decision regarding the placement of the Confederate monument in front of the Boydton Courthouse until a full board was present. This Monday, the Board made its decision.
David Brankley first suggested that the Board, “put this on a referendum for the November 2021 ballot, to let the people of Mecklenburg decide this issue.” While some members liked this idea, the Board ultimately decided against this course of action in a 6-3 vote. As Claudia Lundy put it last month, “We need to move forward with the yeas and nays on the statue.”
James Jennings also voiced his concern that “it’s probably premature to vote on something like this, since there has been no plan submitted on costs of removal or relocation for the statue. I think it’s only fair to the taxpayers that we have a plan of cost of removal since the taxpayers are going to pay for this.”
The Board proceeded and voted 6-3 in favor of relocating the Confederate monument.
At the end of the meeting, Board members were welcomed to voice their personal opinions on the matter. Glenn Barbour, Chairman of the Board, stated, “I would never have voted to destroy this statue; I voted to relocate this statue.” This highlights a key fact of the matter; the statue is not being destroyed, it is simply being relocated to a more fitting location.
Charles Jones shared at the end of the meeting that he is working on finding a fitting location for the statue. Jones stated, “I have been trying to find a place— the courthouse is a good place for a statue that represents our community—but there is a faction that [the Confederate monument] doesn’t represent. I want a better place [for it].”
James Jennings, one of the three votes in the minority, stated, “I’ll have to say in the 20 years I’ve been here—in my opinion, doesn’t make it right—this is the first vote we’ve had based on emotion rather than logic.”
The Board also honored Rosser Wells for his 47 years of service—27 of which were served as Fire Chief—to the South Hill Fire Department. Wells began his service in 1973 and was promoted to chief in 1993. The Board wished him a happy retirement.
Jason Corwin gave the Board updated voting statistics for this year. So far, 38.7% of the county has voted. Typically, Mecklenburg sees a turnout of 70-80% so we are expecting another 40% of voters on Election Day. Jason advised again, as he has from day one, that anyone voting day-of can expect a lengthy wait. Corwin stated that anyone in line by 7:00p.m. will be guaranteed the right to vote.
A record 8,643 people have voted or received their ballot from the county. Mecklenburg County has 22,335 registered voters. 6,200 voter have come through the Registrar’s office for early in-person voting, with another 2,413 voting by mail. The Mecklenburg County Registrar’s office has received an average of 125 people coming by per day for the past 45 days of early voting.
Corwin has also verified that poll workers have been prompted to clean the voting booths after every voter, in addition to limiting the number of people that can be in each polling place so that voting this year is as safe as possible. Regardless of the outcome, this year has been record breaking in several ways for Mecklenburg County.