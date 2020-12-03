Progress continues on Middle/High School complex

The new Mecklenburg County Middle/High School facility construction is well underway and moving along on schedule. The construction budget is still sitting at $117,067,060.
Cinder blocks are being installed at nearly 2,000 blocks per day and installation of major mechanical piping and equipment has begun. The first floor slab-on-grade (SOG) is scheduled to be completed on Monday, November 30. According to Superintendent Paul Nichols, earth movement is about 95% complete.
As of the November School Board meeting, there have been no delays in construction due to COVID-19. “Skanska continues to monitor the availability of materials directly with national vendors.”
The projected completion date for the project is August 1, 2022. It was also anticipated that the asphault base in the east parking lot would be completed by November 9, the dry-in Middle School athletics would be completed on November 13, the sanitary sewer will reach completion on January 31, 2021, and the dry-in Middle School cafeteria will be finished on February 26, 2021. There have been a few set backs due to weather conditions.
“It’s very exciting to see when you have a chance to visit the site how far things are coming along,” said Nichols at the October Board meeting. When discussing the design of the new school’s entryway Mr. Nichols said, “I think it’s going to be one of the most beautiful entrances for a school complex in our region and in much of the state.”