LCHS releases 2022 Photography Contest theme: “Reflections of Lunenburg's Yesterday”

ANNUAL PHOTO CONTEST sponsored by Lunenburg County Historical Society is open for entries through Friday, September 16, 2022. What will you enter?
WHAT TO ENTER: A striking photograph that reflects an historic aspect of Lunenburg County, Virginia. Theme: “Reflections of Lunenburg’s Yesterday.” The image must have been photographed in Lunenburg County within twelve months ending September 16, 2022 – only one entry per entrant.
WHO MAY ENTER: Amateur photographers of any age. Photographer does not have to be a resident of Lunenburg County. There is no entrance fee.
HOW TO ENTER: Submit one unframed 5” x 7” print (either black and white OR full color) mounted without glass covering on a mat, cardboard, or poster board. The print, unless accompanied by a fully completed copy of the contest entry form (available from either of Lunenburg’s public libraries) may be rejected. Minor digital enhancement is permitted, but images that have been significantly modified or appear unnatural will be disqualified. Original digital image or negative must be available to judges on request. The judges may declare no winners in a category. Entries will not be returned.
DEADLINE: The entry must be received at one of the following locations during business hours on or before September 16, 2022: [NOTE: Please call ahead to be sure of library’s hours of operation.]
• Ripberger Public Library, 117 S. Broad St, Kenbridge, VA 23944 • (434)
676-3456
• Victoria Public Library, 1417 7th St, Victoria, VA 23974 • (434) 696-3416
WINNING PHOTOS: Judging for each entry will be based on creativity, quality, and originality as relevant to the stated theme: . Winners in two categories will be announced in October 2022.
PRIZES: Black and White:1st ($25), 2nd ($20), 3rd ($15), honorable mention ($10)
Full Color: 1st ($25), 2nd ($20), 3rd ($15), honorable mention ($10).
Good luck on submitting a winner!