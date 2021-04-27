Clarksville Elementary School would like to congratulate 1st place winner Benjamin Moss, 2nd place Maggie Puryear and 3rd place Kenzie Nelson on their award winning artwork for the Orchestra 2100 Peter and the Wolf.
Clarksville Elementary celebrates artwork winners
- A release from Clarksville Elementary School
