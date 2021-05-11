Masked Reader Initiative nominated for Showcase of Success

We are so excited to announce that Clarksville Elementary's *Masked Reader Initiative* was nominated for the Virginia School Board Association Showcase for Success! Even though we didn't win, it is a great honor to be nominated for this recognition! Congratulations to Brittany Harris, Laura Medina, Devon Alder, Candie George, Brandy Brown, Morgan Card on all your
hard work and creativity to create this event for our school! It brought excitement and engagement to faculty and students during a most unusual school year! Pictured: Front Row (L to R) Miss Morgan Card, Mrs. Devon Forehand and Mrs. Laura Medina. Back row (Left to right) Mrs. Brittany Harris, Mrs. Candie George and Mrs. Brandy Brown.