Virginia Governor Northam announced Monday that roughly 70 percent of adults 18 and older in the Commonwealth have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Virginia is the 16th state in the nation to have reached this goal set by President Joe Biden in early May. Over 8.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered statewide, and more than 4.2 million individuals—or 60.3 percent of the population 18 and older—have been fully vaccinated.
Mecklenburg County’s local numbers are a little over half that. Roughly 13,000 people—about 51.1 percent of Mecklenburg’s adult population—have received their first dose of the vaccine, and another 11,700—about 46.4 percent—are fully vaccinated.
Pharmacies and local health departments are handing out the majority of vaccine doses now that they have been made widely available. VCU Health CMH just recently hosted their last first-dose vaccine clinic which was made available for children ages 12 and older. VCU Health CMH will continue handing out second doses for the vaccine, but will no longer be hosting vaccine clinics for first-doses.
Virginia continues to see a significant decline in new COVID-19 cases. The number of new daily cases over a seven-day moving average surpassed a high of 5,900 in January 2021, and has since dropped under 250 in June. Mecklenburg County has also seen a significant drop in moving average of cases having gone from upwards of 80 new cases found in a two-week period in February 2021 to 15 new cases in the past 14 days. Mecklenburg has been very lucky and has only seen 6 new deaths due to the virus pop up in 2021.
Virginia officially ended all COVID-19 mitigation measures on May 28, and the state of emergency that Governor Northam set in March 2020 will expire June 30.
Additionally, the Community Transformer Foundation along with United Healthcare will host a Covid Vaccine Clinic on, Wednesday, June 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The clinic will be held at Mecklenburg Senior Citizens, 411 King Street, South Hill, Virginia. The vaccines are free and open to any one eligible to receive. Please feel free to call 434-447-4359 for additional question.