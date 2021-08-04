Local cases surge as COVID variants introduced to county

To date, there are four known COVID-19 variants identified by the CDC. Mecklenburg, as well as the neighboring counties of Brunswick and Halifax, has seen a surge in new cases in the last 14 days. There have been 75 new cases reported in Mecklenburg County in the last two week period, up from the past month.
Last week, 15 Alpha cases and one Gamma case were reported in the Southside Health District. No other variant cases have been reported this week. There is no word on which counties the variant cases were identified in, and no hospitalizations or deaths due to variants have been reported in the Southside Health District at this time.
The Alpha variant is known to be 50% more easily spread; Alpha cases are also more likely to develop into serious illness or death. The Gamma variant is also more easily spread, but it has not been determined to increase the chances of serious illness or death.
The most worrisome variant, Delta, is spread more easily and quickly than all other variants. Delta variant cases are being monitored closely by the CDC. Delta variant cases now makeup half of the new cases found in the U.S. There may also be a link between the Delta variant and more serious illnesses and death. The Delta variant may also have an impact on vaccination immunity, but more research is needed to determine. The Delta variant has not yet been detected in the Southside Health District.
Most of the newly reported cases have affected those that are unvaccinated. The CDC is urging those who have only received their first of the two vaccine doses—of which there are over 13,000 in Mecklenburg County—to go ahead and schedule their followup shot as variant cases surge nationwide.
Of the breakthrough cases—cases where a vaccinated individual has tested positive for and contracted COVID— the CDC has reported milder symptoms. These cases are also less likely to result in hospitalization.
Superintendent Paul Nichols pointed out at the special school board meeting that the current mandates may change as COVID case numbers continue to rise in the country and the Commonwealth. We will continue to update with any changes made statewide or by locality.