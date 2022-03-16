SSHD Offers COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic  at Brunswick High School

LAWRENCEVILLE, Va. – The Southside Health District will offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday, March 21 from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at Brunswick High School located at 2171 Lawrenceville Plank Road. The clinic, open to faculty, staff, students, parents and the community at large, will offer first, second, additional primary and booster doses at no cost.
Walk-ins are welcome, but to make an appointment, visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/ or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available in more than 100 languages. Individuals with an appointment should arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to the appointment time.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18. The Moderna vaccine is available for anyone 18 and older.
The Pfizer BioNTech booster vaccine can be obtained by anyone 12 and older at least five months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The Moderna booster vaccine can be obtained by anyone 18 and older at least five months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Individuals who are moderately or severely compromised and have completed a primary series of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) are recommended to receive an mRNA booster dose three months after the last primary dose. Individuals who are moderately or severely compromised and have received a single Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should receive an additional dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine 28 days later and one booster dose two months later for a total of three doses. Individuals who have completed a primary series of three mRNA doses should receive an mRNA booster dose for a total of four doses.
If you are coming for your second, third or booster dose, please bring your vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine you received in previous doses. To get a copy of your vaccine record with QR code, visit the Vaccination Record Request Portal.
Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.