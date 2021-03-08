First MIS-C case found in Southside Health District

The Southside Health District has confirmed a case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19. The child has recovered. To protect privacy, no other patient information will be disclosed.
MIS-C, previously called Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, is a new health condition associated with COVID-19. The first reports of this syndrome came from the United Kingdom in late April 2020. U.S. cases were first reported in New York City in early May 2020.
MIS-C may cause problems with a child’s heart and other organs. Most children with MIS-C have fever lasting several days and may show symptoms of irritability or decreased activity, abdominal pain without another explanation, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, conjunctivitis, lack of appetite, red or cracked lips, red or bumpy tongue, or swollen hands and feet. Not all children with MIS-C have the same symptoms. Call your doctor immediately if your child becomes ill and has a continued fever or any of these symptoms.
If your child shows any emergency warning signs -- trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest that does not go away, new confusion, inability to wake up or stay awake, bluish lips or face, or severe abdominal pain -- go to the nearest emergency room or call 911 immediately.
Virginia Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A., provided information and guidance on the syndrome to health care providers in Virginia in a May 15, 2020 Clinician Letter and again in the March 4 Clinician Letter.
“I urge all local health care providers to immediately report any patient who meets these criteria to the local health department epidemiologist,” said Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Southside Health District. “It is especially important that everyone remain vigilant to avoid exposure to COVID-19 by practicing physical distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing cloth face coverings as appropriate.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a Health Advisory on May 14, 2020 about MIS-C. With community spread of COVID-19 throughout the Commonwealth, people of any age, race and gender are at risk for infection, severe illness and even death.
Cases of MIS-C in Virginia are reported on the VDH website at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus. This case will be added to the data, which is updated daily.
For more information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus or www.cdc.gov/mis-c/.