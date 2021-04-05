Southside Health District expanding to Phase 2 COVID vaccinations

Beginning on Monday, April 5, individuals of the Southside Health District—covering Brunswick, Halifax, and Mecklenburg counties—that are 16 and older will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Scott Spillman, director of the Southside Health District said, “We are pleased to begin offering appointments to all members of general public in Pittsylvania/Danville Health District and Southside Health District that have pre-registered.” He continued, “However, those with the highest risk will continue to receive priority in the scheduling process.”
So far, over 3.7 million doses of the vaccine have been given to individuals of the Commonwealth. Mecklenburg County has vaccinated about 18.7% of the county population. 14,679 doses have been administered thus far, and at least 5,808 people have been completely vaccinated.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed a bill April 2 to expand the vaccination workforce. House Bill 2333 expands the pool of health care providers that are eligible to administer COVID-19 vaccines to include dentists, dental hygienists, veterinarians, optometrists and students enrolled in a health profession track at accredited programs. These eligible health care providers must first complete a training course and meet supervision requirements before they are able to administer the vaccine.
Eligible health care providers may register to volunteer as a COVID-19 vaccinator through either the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) or the newly-established Virginia Volunteer Vaccinator Registry (VVVR).
Infection rates in Mecklenburg County continue steadily. There have been 66 new cases reported in the county over the past 14 days. 2,166 cases have been reported since the first case back in March 2020. There have been a total of 62 deaths due to COVID, as well as 90 hospitalizations with the virus.
As reported two weeks ago, VCU has begun offering weekly vaccination clinics located at the Buena Vista Circle hospital in South Hill. These clinics operate by appointment only; no walk-ins will be allowed. These clinics take place every Friday from 8:00a.m. to 12:00p.m. If you would like to make an appointment, please contact the CMH Vaccination Clinic by phone at (434) 447-5541 Monday through Friday from 9:00a.m. to 3:00p.m.