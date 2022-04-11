Southside Planning District Commission COVID Data Tracker updates

As the country emerges from the Omicron surge—and we experience low COVID-19 Community levels in most parts of the country—CDC has updated its COVID-19 vaccination guidance to give some people the option to get a second mRNA COVID-19 booster dose (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna). You can now receive a second booster dose if you:
Received the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine as both your primary and booster dose at least four months ago*
Are ages 50 years and older and received any booster dose at least four months ago
Are moderately or severely immunocompromised, ages 12 years and older, and received any booster dose at least four months ago
COVID-19 vaccines continue to offer high levels of protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death—especially for people who are boosted. During the recent Omicron surge, people who were boosted were 21 times less likely to die from COVID-19 compared to those who were unvaccinated, and 7 times less likely to be hospitalized. If you’re interested in getting a second booster, find a vaccine now.
*A recent CDC study found that adults who received the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine as both their primary dose and booster dose had lower levels of protection against COVID-19-associated hospitalizations, as well as emergency department and urgent care visits, during Omicron compared to adults who received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine booster dose. As such, they may benefit from an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine booster dose and are now eligible to receive one.
What’s New:
COVID Data Tracker added a new Dialysis Facilities tab that displays COVID-19 cases and deaths among patients and staff of dialysis facilities in the United States.
COVID Data Tracker’s Hospitalizations by Vaccination Status - COVID-NET tab now displays rates of COVID-19-associated hospitalizations, stratified by unvaccinated, fully vaccinated, and boosted, among the population ages 12–17 years old.
COVID Data Tracker’s Vaccination Trends tab now displays a new metric option called “Vaccination Coverage,” which shows the percent of the total population that has received at least one dose and has completed a primary series (fully vaccinated) as well as the percent of the total fully vaccinated population that has received a booster dose over time, by jurisdiction.