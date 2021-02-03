Piedmont Access to Health Services, Inc. (PATHS) has started accepting established patients (seen within the last three years) names on a waiting list for COVID-19 vaccine clinics. Danville and Chatham locations will provide vaccine clinics Saturday, January 30. South Boston and Boydton locations will vaccinate on Saturday, February 13. These clinics are full and it is unknown when the next shipment of vaccines will arrive, but patients can email patients@pathsinc.org to get on the waitlist. As more vaccines are distributed to each PATHS location, additional clinics will be scheduled.
Marsha Mendenhall, CEO shared, “We are appreciative of Sovah Health and the Pittsylvania/Danville and Southside Health Districts for working with us to provide some vaccinations to our staff, local EMS, medical, and dental workers. We have now been approved to receive vaccines directly and I am so proud of our staff’s hard work on elaborate distribution efforts.”
Four of PATHS five locations have received 200 vaccines each to be administered following the recommendations of the Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Current eligible patients are those who meet Virginia’s Phase 1B which includes: frontline essential workers, people aged 65+, people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps, and people aged 16 - 64 with a high risk medical condition or disability that increases their risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
“It brings us great happiness to serve our Southwest Virginia community so those in-need do not have to travel far away to get the vaccine. Vaccine recipients, especially those who have difficulties traveling, have expressed sincere joy being able to get it close to home where they feel safe,” commented Shani Gaylord, Director of Community Programs.
PATHS is an award winning local, non-profit, with federally qualified health centers that serve all members of the community offering quality medical, dental, behavioral health, and pharmacy services including free delivery. To learn more about PATHS visit https://www.pathsinc.org /
https://www.facebook.com/pathsinc or email socialmedia@pathsinc.org.