Vaccination clinics in Mecklenburg through June 1

The Southside Health District has announced a series of localized free COVID-19 vaccine mobile clinics within the Mecklenburg locality beginning May 25. These clinics will be offering free shots of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to eliminate the need for any followup appointment dates. These clinics will be serving those that are 18 years of age and older. No appointments are needed. The dates, times and locations of the remaining mobile clinics are as follows:
Wednesday, May 26
- 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Parker Park Complex
- 1598 Halifax St.
- South Hill, VA 23970
Thursday, May 27 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Estes Center
- 316 N Main St.
- Chase City, VA 23924
Friday, May 28 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Clarksville Community Center
- 103 Woodland Dr.
- Clarksville, VA 23927
Saturday, May 29
- 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Halifax Fairgrounds/Raceway
- 1188 James D. Haygood Hwy.
- South Boston, VA 24592
The Southside Health District announced an additional date for the mobile vaccination clinics on Friday May 21. The additional clinics dates, times and locations are as follows:
Tuesday, June 1 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Estes Center
- 316 N Main St. Chase City, VA 23924