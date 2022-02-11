SHD partners with Dollar General to provide COVID-19 vaccinations at select stores

HALIFAX, Va. –Southside Health District is partnering with Dollar General to provide COVID-19 vaccinations at no cost at select stores in Halifax, Brunswick and Mecklenburg counties.
Dollar General’s footprint in Virginia provides a convenient, local way for residents to be vaccinated. The partnership, part of the Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) mobile vaccine program, will continue at Dollar General stores around the area.
“Our health district is pleased to partner with Dollar General,” said Southside and Pittsylvania-Danville Health Districts Director Scott J. Spillmann, MD, MPH. “Partnerships like this one with Dollar General enable us to bring necessary healthcare services, such as COVID-19 vaccinations, to more convenient and accessible locations to meet the needs within our community.
The clinics will offer first, second, additional primary and booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines at no cost to the public. Vaccinations will be offered at these participating Dollar General locations in February:
- February 16 9 to 11 a.m. 1014 Cody Road, Nathalie
- February 16 1 to 3 p.m. 7080 Bethel Road, Scottsburg
- February 22 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 4132 Gasburg Road, Gasburg
- February 24 9 to 11 a.m. 3656 State Route 903, Bracey
- February 24 1 to 3 p.m. 301 E. Atlantic St., South Hill
- February 28 1 to 3 p.m. 1009 L P Bailey Memorial Highway, Nathalie
Walk-ins are welcome. To reduce wait time, make an appointment by visiting vase.vdh.virginia.gov/ or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available in more than 100 languages. Individuals with an appointment should arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to the appointment time.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18. The Moderna vaccine is available for anyone 18 and older.
The Pfizer BioNTech booster vaccine can be obtained by anyone 12 and older at least five months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The Moderna booster vaccine can be obtained by anyone 18 and older at least five months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Individuals who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster dose may choose which vaccine product they would like to receive as a booster. For those individuals that choose a different product than their primary series, VDH urges you to consult with your doctor or healthcare provider who can assist you in making the best decision for your own situation.
If you are coming for your second, third or booster dose, please bring your vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine you received in previous doses. To get a copy of your vaccine record with QR code, visit the Vaccination Record Request Portal.
Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.