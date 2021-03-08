Mecklenburg CVS pharmacies receive vaccine doses

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA— CVS Pharmacy locations in Mecklenburg County have begun to receive vaccinations for priority groups. Anyone over the age of 65 or teachers, daycare, and preschool workers and staff can currently schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine at the Chase City, Clarksville, and South Boston CVS locations.
Currently, only the Clarksville and South Boston CVS have available appointments; the Chase City location is fully-booked. To schedule an appointment or check availability, go to https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine. CVS has not provided information for the public on which vaccine is available. Their automated system clarifies that CVS does not have a choice on which vaccine is made available, and offers whichever vaccine has been supplied to the location.
On March 5, the Southside Health District reported the first confirmed case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a complicated condition that has been linked to COVID-19. According to the information provided, the child has since recovered.
MIS-C is a dangerous condition where different body parts become inflamed including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, eyes, skin, and even the gastrointestinal system. Children exhibiting MIS-C can present with fever, abdominal pain, neck pain, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, and fatigue.
If you suspect a child in your care may be exhibiting symptoms of MIS-C related to COVID-19, please contact your primary care doctor or nurse right away. Seek emergency care if the child is exhibiting any of the following symptoms: trouble breathing, pressure or pain in the chest that does not subside, confusion, an inability to stay awake, pale gray or blue colored skin or lips, severe abdominal pain.
Mecklenburg County has broken the 2,000 case mark and currently stands at 2,030 cases since the beginning of the pandemic almost exactly a year ago. Eighty-five cases have been confirmed in the last two weeks. Mecklenburg has seen 58 deaths due to the virus.
Nearly 11 percent of the county have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Most residents that have been vaccinated thus far received either the Moderna or the Pfizer vaccine, both of which require a secondary dose. The Virginia Department of Health reports that another 5,500—about 18% of the county population—has received their first dose of the vaccine. With the Johnson & Johnson one dose vaccine now being made available, we hope to see that number increase twofold.