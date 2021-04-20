3.4 Million Virginians have received vaccine; 25% fully vaccinated

Virginia Governor Northam announced at the state-wide briefing on April 19 that about 39% of the Commonwealth’s adult population—roughly 3.4 million people—have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 25% of Virginia’s population are fully vaccinated.
This progress bodes well for the approaching summer months; we hope to see restrictions ease as Virginia continues its vaccine rollout. The Governor’s full press briefing can be found online through the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RqyarK4GYk.
For now, only minor adjustments have been made to current gathering guidelines: performances such as musicals are considered social gatherings, however, they will be treated the same as sporting events. That is to say, the limits have increased to 100 people indoors or 30% capacity, and 500 people outdoors or 30% capacity.
Virginia has moved to Phase 2 of vaccine rollout. All Virginians that are 16 years or older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Local hospitals such as VCU Community Memorial Health have paused offering the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine following CDC guidance. Rollout of the J&J vaccine has halted due to six reported cases of a rare blood clot. Those who have already received the J&J vaccine are advised to seek medical attention if they develop symptoms such as severe headache, leg pain, abdominal pain, easy bruising or shortness of breath. Doctors advise that you make clear you received the J&J vaccine. For now, VCU CMH and other vaccination clinics will only be administering Pfizer and Moderna two-step vaccines.
Those in need of an appointment can most easily get an appointment by calling the VCU Hub at (804) 827-2535. Community members will be contacted as appointments for vaccinations become available. CVS Pharmacies across the Commonwealth are also able to administer vaccines. Both Chase City and Clarksville pharmacies are available to schedule an appointment. Interested residents can follow steps for booking an appointment either online at CVS.com. Mecklenburg residents have now received a total of over 17,000 vaccine dosages. At least 10,473 have received their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and another 7,894 residents have been fully vaccinated.
There have been 48 new COVID-19 cases discovered over the past two week time period. Mecklenburg has seen a total of 64 deaths linked to the virus, and 2,217 total cases since the first discovered in March 2020.
Please stay cautious and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines and regulations to keep you and those around you safe while COVID-19 continues to spread. Please also be patient with health care providers as they struggle to reach the demand for the virus.