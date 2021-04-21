Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital Administers over 5,000 Vaccines to Community

On Saturday, April 17, Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital surpassed 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered to residents of Halifax and Mecklenburg County. This is a momentous milestone in the communities fight against COVID-19.
The 5,000+ dose milestone includes first and second doses administered by Sentara thus far. “Over the past several months, our team provided over 5,000 vaccines to our community. I am extremely proud of the work they have done to keep people safe and improve the health of those we serve. I am also humbled by the outpouring of support we have received to provide this essential service. We could not have been so successful without the volunteers, the location, and the willingness of everyone to come together. I am looking forward to our continued success in battling the ongoing pandemic,” says Brian Zwoyer, President of Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital.
This exciting milestone was achieved through close partnership and collaboration with local departments of health in Virginia, city leaders and community and faith-based organizations. These partnerships ensured all vaccines distributed to Sentara are administered as quickly as possible to those in the appropriate phase group.
“Halifax County Public Schools are pleased to have shared a part in Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital’s vaccination effort. The administration of these vaccines are helping our employees, families, and students get back to a more normal life. We could not be more delighted with our community, led by SHRH, coming together to give and receive these vaccines. We thank SHRH for their ongoing dedication to our citizens,” says Tina Slabach, MSN, RN, School Nurse Coordinator.
The Virginia Department of Health and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services continue to lead vaccine distribution through local health districts. We encourage all patients to sign up for the vaccine through their local health department if they have not already done so.
The Centers of Disease Control (CDC) has also just launched a new tool called the COVID-19 Vaccine Finder. This website shows which providers have available vaccine in stock near you.