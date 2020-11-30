Mecklenburg County breaks 1,000 COVID cases

Mecklenburg County broke the 1,000 case mark for COVID cases in the county after Thanksgiving weekend. There have been 1,008 cases found in Mecklenburg, with 48 hospitalizations and 36 deaths. There have been two new hospitalizations from COVID and one new death since last month.
No new outbreaks have been discovered in the Southside Health District at this time. Currently there are seven reported outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a child care setting, and one in a K-12 setting. These outbreaks have attributed to 771 cases across the counties of Brunswick, Halifax and Mecklenburg, as well as 202 healthcare worker cases.
Virginia remains under a lockdown as cases continue to spike into uncharted territory. Virginia has had a total of 237,835 cases; a nearly 45,000 increase since the beginning of November. There have been 4,062 deaths in the state, and 14,619 cases serious enough to warrant hospitalization. Cases reported daily have nearly doubled the amount that were reported daily during the previous peak in May; there are now over 2,000 cases reported each day.
As a reminder, Virginia is under a strict mask-wearing and stay-at-home order. Be sure to wear your mask and socially distance while out in public to keep yourself and others safe.
COVID-19 symptoms can develop anywhere between two days and fourteen days after exposure. Be sure to get tested as soon as you know you have been exposed, and be on the lookout for symptoms such as fever/chills, cough, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle/body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion/running nose, and nausea/vomiting. Also make sure to get your flu shot!