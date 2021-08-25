Health officials urge community to get vaccinated

Mecklenburg County remains in the red for community transmission on the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. Between 8 and 10 new cases are reported countywide every day. Thankfully, no new deaths linked to the virus have emerged at this time.
Both local hospitals are urging residents to get the vaccine as soon as possible—the VDH estimates that completely unvaccinated people are 12.5 times more likely to be infected than those that are vaccinated. Less than 0.2% of 4.7 million vaccinated Virginians have developed COVID-19.
The Mecklenburg County Health Department is offering limited vaccination appointments at their Boydton office for both Pfizer and Moderna on the following Thursdays: August 26, September 2, September 9, September 16, September 23, and September 30. As a reminder, the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use of anyone 12 years and older. For questions regarding vaccination and appointments, please call the Mecklenburg County Health Department at (434) 738-6545.
Monday, the FDA approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine will now be marketed for use of those 16 years of age and older for the prevention of COVID-19.
The vaccine is still available for those 12-15 years of age under the current emergency use authorization; a third dose of the vaccine is also available for the immunocompromised.
Vaccine mandates have now been established for VCU Health care workers, and Virginia state employees.
The CDC and Virginia Department of Health both encourage everyone, vaccinated or unvaccinated, to continue wearing masks while indoors areas of high possibility of transmission.