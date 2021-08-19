Sentara hosting vaccination clinic at Halifax High School August 24

Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital and the Halifax County High School will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. We will be administering the Pfizer vaccination to those ages 12 and up. This clinic will have a pre-registration option as well as a walk-in option, while supplies last. There will be a second dose clinic on September 14 for all individuals who receive their vaccine on August 24th.
“Over the past month, we have seen a significant increase in our COVID-19 positivity rates. We have also seen an increase in deaths that have not been seen since our peak volumes last winter. In order to support our community and our collective health, we are offering a vaccination clinic to ensure anyone who still needs and wants their vaccination is able to get it. Increasing our vaccination numbers will be essential in keeping us safe and allowing us to return to normal”, Brian Zwoyer, President of Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital.
The COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at the Halifax County High School from 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 24 (1st dose) and September 14 (2nd dose). The clinic is open to the public. Those between the ages of 12-17 will have to have parental/guardian consent.
To sign up for the vaccination clinic please use the above QR code.
If community members have questions regarding the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine, or to read our FAQs, we encourage them to visit www.vaxupva.com for our latest updates.