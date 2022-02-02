Southside Health District Offers Moderna COVID-19 Vaccination  Clinics Tabernacle of Zion in Brunswick County

LAWRENCEVILLE, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health’s Southside Health District will offer a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tabernacle of Zion Church, located at 602 S. Hicks St. in Lawrenceville.
The clinics will offer first, second, additional primary and booster doses of Moderna for anyone 18 and older at no cost to the public.
“We are pleased to partner with the Tabernacle of Zion Church to offer COVID -19 vaccines to its congregation and the surrounding community,” said Southside and Pittsylvania-Danville Health District Director Scott J. Spillmann, MD, MPH. “Vaccination continues to be our best defense against COVID-19.”
The Moderna booster vaccine can be obtained by anyone 18 and older at least five months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
To make an appointment, visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/ or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available in more than 100 languages. Individuals with an appointment should arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to the appointment time. Walk-ins will be served as time and supply allow.
Individuals who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster dose may choose which vaccine product they would like to receive as a booster. For those individuals that choose a different product than their primary series, VDH urges you to consult with your doctor or healthcare provider who can assist you in making the best decision for your own situation.
If you are coming for your second, third or booster dose, please bring your vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine you received in previous doses.
Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.