Virginia sees first healthcare workers receive COVID vaccine

First and foremost, neither of the COVID-19 vaccines “contain” the virus. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are mRNA vaccines, which contain instructions for how to construct a harmless material located in the makeup of the virus. By constructing this harmless material in our bodies, our immune systems are able to learn how to fight off that material, in turn learning how to fight off the COVID-19 virus.
Most of the vaccines require a secondary shot. The first “booster” shot begins building protection against the virus. A second shot is necessary a few weeks later in order to strengthen that protection.
It is important to note that some people have side effects from receiving vaccines that can mimic being sick, such as developing a fever. These side effects are a sign that your immune system is fighting as it should be and will clear up within a few days. It is also highly important that people isolate and quarantine before and after the vaccine shots. It is still possible to end up with the virus is you are exposed to it before getting the first shot, or shortly afterwards. The vaccines need time to build up your body’s immunity to the protein in COVID-19 before being exposed to it.
Rollout of the vaccines began early last week. On December 17, both Sentara Healthcare and VCU Health CMH gave the first vaccines to some of their frontline workers. Virginia announced early in December that priority will be given to healthcare personnel and residents of long-term care facilities due to exposure and other risk factors such as compromised immune systems. As long-term care facilities have been the location of a majority of outbreaks and house some of the most vulnerable in the population, they are being prioritized along with healthcare workers that are being exposed to the virus daily. So far nearly 3 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed and over half a million have been administered.
Virginia will be receiving 110,000 doses less of the Pfizer vaccine than originally reported, leaving some healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents without for at least a week longer than expected. Thankfully, the Moderna vaccine shipments are to begin Monday, December 21, and AstraZeneca’s and Janssen’s vaccines are both in Phase 3 of trials.
CVS was chosen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to begin administering vaccines to long-term health care facilities across the country. This nationwide effort will go into effect beginning on December 28, giving 874 facilities access in Virginia. This initiative precedes a nationwide effort from the company to provide vaccine access to the general public at CVS locations all over the U.S.
“Vaccinating one of our most vulnerable populations is the latest milestone in our multifaceted pandemic response, which includes testing more than 10 million people for the virus since March,” stated Karen S. Lynch, currently Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, Aetna, who will become the company's next President and CEO on February 1. “The eventual availability of COVID-19 vaccines in communities across the country will bring us one step closer to overcoming the most significant health challenge of our lifetime.”
CVS Pharmacy teams will be making three total visits to each long-term care facility in the state to ensure that residents and staff receive their initial shot and critical booster. The majority of long-term care residents and staff will be fully vaccinated within three to four weeks after the first visit depending on the vaccine received. CVS expects to complete this initiative in approximately 12 weeks time.
More information on how vaccines work, how the COVID vaccine works, how to stay safe while preparing to be vaccinated, and several other vaccine-related topics can be found on the Virginia Department of Health’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.