COVID vaccine doses for kids 5-11 at VCU Health CMH

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s Family Care Center will be offering COVID vaccines for ages 5-11 Thursday, January 6 and Friday, January 7 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. by appointment only. The child must already be established with CMH Family Care, and you must make an appointment by calling (434) 584-2273.
Our pediatricians support the science and recommendations from the FDA, CDC and AAP. We understand all children and families are different. If you have questions about your child’s medical conditions and getting the vaccine, we recommend that you speak with your health care provider for medical guidance. Vaccination is a personal decision, but also one we believe will help put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU posted helpful FAQs regarding children getting vaccinated.