Long-term care facilities in Virginia started receiving the COVID-19 vaccination last week. According to the Virginia Department of Health website, “Virginia’s Unified Command, which oversees the Commonwealth's response to COVID-19, has established a Vaccine Unit to coordinate COVID-19 vaccination efforts.”
Residents and staff at long-term care facilities are the second portion of what’s known as “Phase 1A” of the states vaccination administration plan. The other portion is made up of healthcare workers, which began receiving the vaccine two weeks ago.
The VDH Vaccine Summary shows that 131 vaccines have been administered in Mecklenburg county as of January 3. There have been a total of 87,618 vaccinations in Virginia and 404,675 vaccine doses distributed.
The vaccinations in the long-term care facilities are being handled mostly by teams from CVS and Walgreens pharmacies through a partnership with the federal government.
Chase City Health and Rehab Center began their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations on December 28. Staff at the facility posted photos of nurses and staff members holding signs that explained why they chose to get vaccinated. Most of them stated that family, friends, and residents of the facility were their reason for getting the vaccine.
The Saber Healthcare Group owned Clarksville Health and Rehab, formerly Meadowview Terrace, stated that, “a trained CVS pharmacy professional will be administering the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, depending on the location, in the upcoming weeks.” Saber also asks family to consider giving consent for their loved one to receive the COVID vaccine. “We would also like for you to consider receiving the vaccine yourself when it becomes available to the general public.”