Southside Health District adds four more vaccine clinic dates

The Virginia Department of Health’s Southside Health District encourages everyone to celebrate the holidays safely by getting their COVID-19 vaccination or booster this month. To help this effort, Southside Health District is hosting four additional vaccination clinics this month.
“Getting your COVID-19 vaccination or booster is one of the most important things you can do to continue to protect your health and to keep friends and loved ones safe during your holiday celebrations and travel,” said Southside and Pittsylvania-Danville Health District Director Scott Spillmann, MD, MPH. “The holidays are not a time to let our collective guard down. Many states and localities are experiencing a rise in cases and complications as more people gather indoors with the holidays and with the colder weather.”
The clinics will offer first, second, additional primary and booster doses at no cost to the public. The Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson are available for anyone 18 and older. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18. The clinic will be held:
Thursday, December 16 1 to 5 p.m. Clarksville Community Center, 103 Woodland Drive, Clarksville
Friday, December 17 2 to 6 p.m. Quick Shop, 3001 Sinai Road, South Boston
Tuesday, December 21 1 to 5 p.m. Estes Community Center, 316 N. Main St., Chase City
Wednesday, December 29 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. South Hill Exchange, 408 W. Danville St., South Hill
The Clarksville and Chase City clinics are walk-in only. The South Boston and South Hill clinics encourage you to make an appointment to reduce wait time, but walk-ins are also welcome.
To make an appointment, visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/. If you have any trouble registering or need additional assistance, please call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). English- and Spanish- speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available in more than 100 languages. Individuals with an appointment should plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to the appointment time.
The experience of getting a COVID-19 vaccine will be very similar to the experience of getting routine vaccines. Parents can check out these tips on talking to their child about what to expect. For more about vaccinating children and teens, parents can visit the CDC website.
The booster vaccines can be obtained by anyone 18 and older at least six months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, boosters of Pfizer-BioNTech are also now available for 16 and 17 year olds.
Individuals who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster dose may choose which vaccine product they would like to receive as a booster. For those individuals that choose a different product than their primary series, VDH urges you to consult with your doctor or healthcare provider who can assist you in making the best decision for your own situation.
If you are coming for your second, third or booster dose, please bring your vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine you received in previous doses.
Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.