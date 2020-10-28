Beloved elementary teacher passes from COVID

Mrs. Sherry Collier, a devoted first-grade teacher from Chase City Elementary, passed away on October 20. Mrs. Collier taught for the Mecklenburg County Public School system for a total of 31 years. She had the chance to touch the hearts of hundreds of children in Mecklenburg County and as Superintendent Paul Nichols said, “was beloved. She will be missed for a long time.”
Sherry passed a day after her husband, Gary Collier. Both had contracted and were fighting COVID in the hospital. This tragedy came less than a month after attending the wedding of her niece, Brittany Card who is a fellow Chase City Elementary School employee. Brittany is currently the Site Coordinator for Chase City’s 21st Century Community Learning Grant. We know that Mrs. Card will be just as invaluable to Chase City Elementary as her late aunt was.
Nichols assured that a team of crisis intervention workers were brought in to support both the students and the staff of Chase City Elementary. While he does not remember a working teacher having passed during his time with the Mecklenburg County School system, he stated that he knows the team will be able to help the grieving students and fellow staff members. He added, “These are elementary school students, and it’s hard for them to grasp everything, but [the team] did an incredible job at responding to them. We are so blessed to have good teachers in our system.”
Nichols also shared that Mrs. Collier, “has been part of a team of first-grade teachers that was very strong and very close. Everybody on the faculty is grieving.”
Sherry’s Facebook page has already been flooded with well-wishers and prayers for her, her husband, and her grieving family. Many commenters share the same sentiment: “she was loved, she was kind and loving toward her students and fellow faculty members, and she will be thoroughly missed.”