The Southside Health Department (SSHD) is investigating potential exposures to COVID-19 associated with a community event at a local South Hill venue. SSHD is working closely with the event hosts and the venue management to identify those who might have been exposed.
Individuals who attended and/or worked at the murder mystery event hosted by Dance It Out on Friday, November 6, at The Dogwood event venue (313 Franklin St. A) might have been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. SSHD recommends that those individuals immediately stay home and away from others for 14 days (through November 20), monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, and consider being tested for COVID-19 infection.
Symptoms of COVID-19 infection can include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, chills, muscle pain, or new loss of taste or smell. Individuals who develop symptoms concerning for COVID-19 infection should contact their medical provider and seek out testing for COVID-19. Anyone with chest pain or shortness of breath should call or text 911 immediately.
Available testing locations can be found at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-testing/covid-19-testing-sites/.
Individuals in self-quarantine should stay home, avoid having guests visit them, avoid sharing items like towels and plates, stay at least 6 feet away from others, and wear a mask when around people who have not had the same exposure. More information can be found at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/local-exposure/.
SSHD, Dance It Out and The Dogwood continue to work closely together to protect the health of our community. For questions about this situation, please contact SSHD at (434) 738-6545. More information about COVID-19 can be found at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.