South Hill, VA (23970)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. High 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.