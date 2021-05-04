CDC rolls back restrictions for vaccinated individuals

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines April 27 to accommodate those that have been fully vaccinated. Approximately 32% of Virginians—nearly 3 million people—have been vaccinated at this point. Another 3.8 million of Commonwealth adults have received their first dose.
A mask mandate is still in effect in Virginia to keep you and those around you safe; however, the newest guidelines from the CDC illustrate which settings are safe for unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals to unmask.
The following activities are safest for unvaccinated individuals to participate in:
- Walking, running, or biking outdoors without a mask
- Attending a small outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated family and friends unmasked
- Masking up while attending a small gathering with fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people
The following activities are less safe:
- Dining at an outdoor restaurant with friends of multiple households
- Visiting a barber or salon while wearing a mask
- Going to an uncrowded indoor shopping center or museum while wearing a mask
- Riding public transport with limited occupancy while wearing a mask
- Attending a small indoor gathering of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people from multiple households
The following activities are not recommended even while wearing a mask as they are extremely unsafe and COVID-19 can easily spread:
- Attending a crowded outdoor event like a live performance, parade or sports event even while wearing masks
- Going to an indoor movie theater
- Attending a full-capacity worship service
- Singing in an indoor chorus
- Eating at an indoor restaurant or bar
- Participating in an indoor, high intensity exercise class
Those that are vaccinated have been advised that the following activities are safe to engage in without a mask:
- Walking, running, or biking outdoors without a mask
- Attending a small outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated family and friends unmasked
- Masking up while attending a small gathering with fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people
- Dining at an outdoor restaurant with friends of multiple households
The following are also safe for fully vaccinated individuals to participate in while wearing a mask:
- Attending a crowded outdoor event like a live performance, parade or sports event even while wearing masks
- Visiting a barber or salon while wearing a mask
- Going to an uncrowded indoor shopping center or museum while wearing a mask
- Riding public transport with limited occupancy while wearing a mask
- Attending a small indoor gathering of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people from multiple households
- Going to an indoor movie theater
- Attending a full-capacity worship service
- Singing in an indoor chorus
- Eating at an indoor restaurant or bar
- Participating in an indoor, high intensity exercise class
A helpful info graphic has also been provided by the CDC that illustrates these new guidelines. Virginia’s Governor Northam has also rolled back capacity limits on outdoor recreational sports to align with this guidance from the CDC. The capacity limit for sporting events now has a cap of 1,000 people. Other capacity limit changes will go into effect May 15, and the Governor has stated that he expects to be able to rollback all capacity limits by mid-June.
There have been 56 new cases found in the last 14 days, totaling up to 2,284 cases in the County. Sixty-six residents have died due to the virus. Mecklenburg County has managed to vaccinate 29.8% of the population as of May 4. 9,105 total residents have been fully inoculated, and another 11,350 have received their first dose of the vaccine.
Virginians over the age of 16 can schedule an appointment for vaccination by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).