Dispelling common COVID-19 vaccine myths

COVID-19 numbers continue to spike nationwide and statewide as variant cases rise. Mecklenburg County has now seen 2,722 total cases. Effectively, 1 out of every 11 residents in the county have contracted the virus at some point. An average of thirteen new cases are reported nearly every day, a 98% increase from two weeks ago.
VDH reports that there have been two new deaths linked to COVID-19 in the county bringing the toll up to 70 residents lost due to this deadly virus. Nearly 43.6 percent of the county is vaccinated, not much improved from last month.
Mecklenburg County, as well as the rest of Virginia, remains in the red on the VDH’s community transmission table. There have been 110 new cases reported in the last seven days. Hospitalizations linked to the virus have also gone up, coming in at 105 total over the course of the pandemic.
In an effort to ease residents’ hesitance with getting vaccinated, we are dispelling some common misinformation and rumors that have been spread regarding the COVID-19 vaccines.
“The vaccines don’t work.”
The Pfizer vaccine was originally authorized for emergency use under the FDA in December 2020. It was approved after an analysis of over 36,000 participants found that under an ongoing randomized, placebo-controlled international study the vaccine was estimated to be 95% effective at preventing COVID-19 from developing.
The FDA issued its approval of the vaccine August 23 after being able to review updated data on the clinical trial, and a longer duration follow-up larger clinical trial. Based on updated data from the original trial, Pfizer’s vaccine has been determined to be 91% effective in preventing COVID-19.
Evidence continues to show that while the vaccines may be less effective at keeping you from developing COVID-19 due to one of the variant forms, they are still more than effective at keeping you from developing serious illness as a result.
Only 10,959 fully vaccinated individuals in Virginia have developed a case of COVID-19 thus far. That means less than 0.25% of people that have been fully inoculated have developed COVID-19. Of these 10,959 breakthrough cases, 408 have been hospitalized and 83 have died. Under 3.75% of breakthrough cases have been hospitalized, and less than 0.8% have died from infection.
“FDA approval means nothing; cigarettes are also FDA approved.”
This information is entirely false. The FDA cannot approve tobacco products, as the products are inherently harmful. Instead, the FDA regulates tobacco products based on public health standards which consider a product’s risks as a whole to the population.
In order to legally sell a tobacco product, manufacturers must receive a written order from the FDA. However, a marketing order does not indicate that a tobacco product is safe or approved. It just means that the manufacturer has complied with law requirements to bring the product to market.
“The vaccine will make me infertile.”
There is no medical or scientific reason as to how the COVID-19 vaccine would affect a someone’s reproductive tract. Again, the COVID-19 vaccines are mRNA vaccines. mRNA vaccines—while relatively new, i.e. research began in the early 1990s—have been heavily researched. In particular, these types of vaccines teach our existing cells how to make a protein which in turn triggers a small immune response inside the body.
In turn, our bodies being recognize this protein as a foreign entity and destroy it. This is so that if that protein—which is the same one that encapsulates COVID-19 particles—is ever reintroduced to our bodies, our bodies have learned how to squash it before it even begins to contaminate us.
There is absolutely no scientific evidence anywhere that shows that the COVID-19 vaccines cause infertility. In fact, there was a study conducted and published on June 17 in the Journal of the American Medical Association that found no significant decrease in sperm parameter among the men that participated in the study.
As it is, there are ongoing studies currently being conducted that take a further look into female fertility as it relates to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccines causing infertility rumors are long running, and have never had scientific or medical backing.
“If I get the vaccine while I’m pregnant, I’ll have a miscarriage.”
This rumor came about on Instagram and Facebook in early July following the preliminary findings of a research study conducted in New England. The preliminary results found that out of 827 pregnancies that had been evaluated at that point, around 12.6% resulted in miscarriage. The average percent of miscarriages is 10-20% with many experts believing it’s actually much higher, as most miscarriages happen so early that women aren’t even aware they’ve had one.
Most importantly, only 827 pregnancies had been evaluated out of the over 3,100 total at that point in time. Many of the women who participated in the study either hadn’t checked back in yet, or hadn’t given birth yet.
The CDC has gone on to recommend that pregnant women get the vaccine, spurred by concerns with the Delta Variant and following results from a short-term reaction study published in the Journal of American Medicine. The results from this study show that the vaccine is tolerated just as well in pregnant and lactating women as it is by the rest of the general population.
“The vaccines contain aborted fetal cells/The vaccines were developed using aborted fetal cells.”
This claim does have some truth rooted into it. However, both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines—which are the two most widely used in the United States—were not manufactured with the technology that began this rumor.
Now to go back, fetal cell lines are cells that are widely grown in laboratories. The fetal cell lines of today that are used in countless medical practices are thousands of generations removed from the original fetal line cells, and as such do not contain any fetal tissue; however, they are based on aborted cells that were collected in the 1960s and 1970s. To explain, the cells being used today are a clone of a clone of a clone and so on all the way back 50 years.
These fetal cell lines do not require or solicit new abortions.
Fetal cell lines were used during the research and development phase of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. They were used to test the effectiveness and safety of both the vaccines. Using fetal cell lines for this purpose is common place, as they provide a consistent and well-documented control. But, fetal cell lines never made it to the manufacturing or production stage of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Most other vaccines have been developed using this same technology, for example: the Rubella vaccine, Chickenpox vaccine, Hepatitis A vaccine, the Shingles vaccine, and the Rabies vaccine.
“If I already had the virus and I recovered, I don’t need to get vaccinated/If I already had COVID-19, I’m immune to it now.”
This is a rumor that I myself have been guilty of believing.
It is true that our immune systems retain memories of viral infections so that we can be better prepared in the case of re-infection. However, the body’s natural immune response does not equal complete immunity. Similarly, our body’s natural immune response is not guaranteed to last long. The CDC and the National Institutes of Health have both stated that it is best to get the vaccine as the body’s immune response to COVID is not fully understood.
Additionally, the COVID-19 variants could bypass someone’s natural antibodies, but the vaccine’s have proven to be effective as evidenced by the small amount of breakthrough cases.
The Mecklenburg County Health Department is still offering limited appointments for vaccination at their Boydton office every Thursday. The dates are as follows: September 9, September 16, September 23, and September 30.
The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for emergency use in those that are between the ages of 12 and 15. The Pfizer vaccine has been FDA approved for anyone 16 and older.
The CDC and the VDH recommend that everyone regardless of vaccination status mask up while indoors in areas with high possibility of transmission.