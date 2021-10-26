COVID booster shots available for vulnerable communities

CVS Health announced Friday that booster shots for the Moderna vaccine are now available at most of their retail locations. Booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine were previously made available at the end of September.
The CDC has announced the following guidelines to help consumers figure out who should get the booster shot.
- People 65 years and older—especially those who reside in long-term care facilities— should receive a booster shot at least six months after their previous dose.
- People between the ages of 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions—such as cancer, diabetes, and other similar diseases— should receive a booster shot at least six months after their previous dose.
- People between the ages of 18 to 49 who are at high risk of severe COVID due to underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot at least six months after their previous dose.
- People between the ages of 18 to 64 who are at increased risk of transmission due to occupation or institution may receive a booster shot at least six months after their previous dose.
Those eligible for booster shots do not need to receive a booster shot from the same manufacturer as their primary vaccination. That is to say, someone who received a Pfizer primary vaccination, can then choose to receive a Moderna booster shot.
Call your local CVS Pharmacy or schedule an appointment online at cvs.com.
COVID infection rates seem to be losing steam in Mecklenburg County. There have been 203 new cases since our last update on October 5.
In this past fourteen day period, there have been 118 new cases down from 168 at the beginning of the month. There have now been 125 hospitalizations in county, and 82 deaths; 5 more since October 5. Fingers crossed that we have passed the second peak of cases statewide, and that infection rates continue to trend downward.
In the Commonwealth, there are a total of 1,230 currently hospitalized residents due to COVID. Of those, 1,135 have a confirmed case; the rest are awaiting results of their test. A total of 70,944 Virginia residents have been hospitalized and discharged. Only 320 patients are currently hospitalized in the ICU, and 222 of those are currently receiving ventilator support.
Make sure you and your family stay safe this Halloween!